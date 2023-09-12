Harbour Investments Inc. Has $5.78 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,346 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 575,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 272,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

