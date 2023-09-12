Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 3.25% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $47,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.