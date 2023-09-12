Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,006 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $556,791,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,485. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

