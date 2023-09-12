Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

