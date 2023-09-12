Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

