Harding Loevner LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,274,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,866,322 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $79,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.84%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

