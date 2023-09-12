Harding Loevner LP Has $190.97 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $190,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $451.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.