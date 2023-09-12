Harding Loevner LP Has $196.84 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,218,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,621 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned about 1.06% of Pinterest worth $196,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $149,748,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,525 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.