Harding Loevner LP Has $575.53 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.3% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.71% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $575,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.04.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

