Harding Loevner LP Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $280,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $325.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.65.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

