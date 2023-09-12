Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.88

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 121442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.1 %

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

