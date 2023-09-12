Harris Associates L P Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Harris Associates L P lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

