Harris Associates L P Has $326.43 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,061 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,544 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.18% of Adobe worth $326,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.11.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $564.50 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.33 and a 200 day moving average of $437.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

