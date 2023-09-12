Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GFS opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.88. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.52 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.