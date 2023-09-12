Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,803,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,899,000 after acquiring an additional 688,468 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $81,698,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

CDNS stock opened at $243.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average is $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,383,272. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

