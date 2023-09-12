Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

XEL opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

