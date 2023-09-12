Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

