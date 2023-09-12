Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AZN opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

