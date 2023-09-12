Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,066,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 195,812 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 254,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 712,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,065 shares of company stock worth $1,400,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

