Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,570,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,810 shares of company stock worth $15,079,920. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

