Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,210 shares of company stock worth $3,276,884. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

