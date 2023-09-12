Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $146,557,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $397.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

