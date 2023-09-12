Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 10,331 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,263.37, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

