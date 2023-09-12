Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $435.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $452.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.64.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

