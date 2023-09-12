Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $105,798,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $203.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.