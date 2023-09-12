Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $445.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.01. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

