Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 25,929 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

