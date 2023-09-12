Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 3,322 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 282.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,660,000 after acquiring an additional 469,770 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Analog Devices by 372.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 217,410 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $3,037,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 105.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 102,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $333,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,051 shares of company stock worth $13,186,465 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI opened at $177.65 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.69 and a 200 day moving average of $185.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

