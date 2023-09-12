Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 3,539 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

