Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 5,975 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

