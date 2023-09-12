Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $663.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

