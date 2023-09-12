Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,529,139 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,170,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 5.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

