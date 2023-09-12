Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,759 shares during the quarter. OUTFRONT Media makes up 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.64% of OUTFRONT Media worth $70,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 231,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth $5,458,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,074.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OUT opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.24%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

