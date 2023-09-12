Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $44.87 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,937 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 2.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $44,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $88.98.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

