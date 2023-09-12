Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $64.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

