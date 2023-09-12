Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,533,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $35,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,677.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,634. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

