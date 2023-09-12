Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases 128,168 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the quarter. Appian accounts for 4.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 2.56% of Appian worth $82,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 850.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Appian by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.64. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

