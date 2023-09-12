Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 189,055 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,836,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,055 shares during the quarter. OPENLANE makes up about 3.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $52,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 4,281.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 552,300 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 185,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Price Performance

OPENLANE stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

