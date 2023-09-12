Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 2,000,150 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000,150 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Orion worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Orion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $323,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 771,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,661,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Orion Stock Up 0.6 %

OEC stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.83 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

