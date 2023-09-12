Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 6,900 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for about 1.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $34,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Masimo by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $42,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $34,358,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.