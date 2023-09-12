Head-To-Head Analysis: JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) versus Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JSB Financial and Intercorp Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.90 million $14.01 5.72 Intercorp Financial Services $6.97 billion 0.37 $428.60 million $3.62 6.23

Analyst Recommendations

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial. JSB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JSB Financial and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercorp Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares JSB Financial and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services 25.89% 16.94% 1.83%

Dividends

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. JSB Financial pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats JSB Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It also engages in management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

