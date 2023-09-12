Head to Head Contrast: Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) versus Target (NYSE:TGT)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY – Get Free Report) and Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Target shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Target shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación and Target’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación N/A N/A N/A Target 3.12% 29.43% 6.30%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target $108.01 billion 0.52 $2.78 billion $7.28 16.85

This table compares Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación and Target’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Target has higher revenue and earnings than Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación and Target, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación 0 0 0 0 N/A Target 0 17 13 0 2.43

Target has a consensus target price of $159.21, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Target’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Target is more favorable than Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación.

Summary

Target beats Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación

(Get Free Report)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, and Argentina. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operated a network of 6,169 owned stores and 2,682 franchised stores under the names of DIA Market, DIA Maxi, La Plaza de DIA, Clarel, Minipreço, and DIA&go. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies. It also provides dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and food service; electronics, which includes video game hardware and software, toys, entertainment, sporting goods, and luggage; and furniture, lighting, storage, kitchenware, small appliances, home décor, bed and bath, home improvement, school/office supplies, greeting cards and party supplies, and other seasonal merchandise. In addition, the company sells merchandise through periodic design and creative partnerships, and shop-in-shop experience; and in-store amenities. Further, it sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. Target Corporation was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.