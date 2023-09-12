Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 21468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4,959.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 1,291,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 939,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

