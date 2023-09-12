Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0474 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $35.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,182 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,207,534,181.533318 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04693686 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $38,623,086.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

