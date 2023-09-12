Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 845,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,815 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,898,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

