Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $47.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 89,308 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.