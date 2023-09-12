Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 1,488,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,665,146. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,860 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

