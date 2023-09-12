HFB Financial Co. (HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on September 29th

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
HFB Financial Stock Performance
HFB Financial stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. HFB Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.
HFB Financial Company Profile
