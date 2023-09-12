HFB Financial Co. (HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on September 29th

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

HFB Financial stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. HFB Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

