HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Plans Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
HFB Financial Trading Up 3.4 %
HFBA traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. HFB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.75.
About HFB Financial
