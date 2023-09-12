HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Plans Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

HFB Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

HFBA traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. HFB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

About HFB Financial

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

