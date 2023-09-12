H&H International Investment LLC Has $318.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.4% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $318,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

